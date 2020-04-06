Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $15.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $697.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.