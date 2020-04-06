Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Securities began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHEF traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,956. The company has a market cap of $257.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

