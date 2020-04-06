Chemours Co to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemours in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $7.26 on Monday. Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,931,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1,333.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 674,747 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,478,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chemours by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 500,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chemours by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 429,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

