Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,123 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Chevron stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,621,514. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.