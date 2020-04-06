Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,976 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 462,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.07.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

