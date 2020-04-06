Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $13.75 Million Stake in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Chemung Financial makes up approximately 4.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co. owned 8.56% of Chemung Financial worth $13,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Chemung Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMG remained flat at $$26.64 during trading hours on Monday. 72 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,643. Chemung Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $195,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $140,974.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl Francis Krebs acquired 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,145.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,941 shares of company stock worth $283,856 over the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

