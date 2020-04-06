Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $18.41 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,713 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.6% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $8.12 on Monday, hitting $161.95. 25,030,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,216.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.