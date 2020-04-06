Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $9.57 on Monday, hitting $192.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,145,000. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.50 and its 200 day moving average is $204.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

