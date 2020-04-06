Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.79. 3,755,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521,778. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

