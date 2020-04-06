Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $8.31 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

ADBE traded up $20.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.44. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,681 shares of company stock worth $15,144,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

