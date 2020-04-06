Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 3.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $4.21 on Monday, hitting $128.80. 2,337,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,983,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

