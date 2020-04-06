Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 192.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,757 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $13.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.66. The company had a trading volume of 291,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,184. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

