Chemung Canal Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,093,130. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

