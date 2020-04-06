Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,163,557 shares of company stock valued at $141,144,223. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $63.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,161.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,578. The firm has a market cap of $754.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,286.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,317.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

