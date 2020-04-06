Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,294 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $48.73. 1,316,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,818,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

