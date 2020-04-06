Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

UTX traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.93. 18,930,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,818,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.40 and its 200 day moving average is $139.41. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

