Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 16,290 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,341 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up 1.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5994 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

