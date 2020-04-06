Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,675 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 85,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 45.53%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.