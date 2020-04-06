Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 2,290 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 2.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $10.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.57. 406,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,412,230. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.61.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.