Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 4,920 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.21. 6,749,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

