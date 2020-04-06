Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 5,017 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,544,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $154.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

