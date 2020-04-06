Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 5,264 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $10.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.97. 223,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.94.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $367.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

