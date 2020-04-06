Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in BCE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BCE by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.64. 156,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,515. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.