Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,371,100 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371,100 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises approximately 3.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.12% of Targa Resources worth $50,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.21. 6,954,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.45.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

