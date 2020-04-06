Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,022 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. 2,714,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,082. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Andrea Botta purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

