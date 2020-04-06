Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.81. 16,846,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,483,644. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

