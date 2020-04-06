Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,274,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,425,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

