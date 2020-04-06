Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,956,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,544,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.