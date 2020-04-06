Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,475 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $113,949,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,836,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,479,847. The stock has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

