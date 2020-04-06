Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,965,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,142,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.87.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.