Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207,660 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after buying an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in General Electric by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 97,893,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,088,844. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

