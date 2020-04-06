Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,956,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,809,844 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 11.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Williams Companies worth $155,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after acquiring an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. 25,101,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,496,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $225,398.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.