Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 9.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $133,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE:MMP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.84. 2,071,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,738. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

