Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $126.44 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,486,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,901,711 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises 9.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $126,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. grace capital purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

NYSE ET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.54. 44,965,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,630,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $797,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961,197 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,257.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 24,100 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

