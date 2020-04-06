Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $14.64 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,357 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.1% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 57,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,868. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

