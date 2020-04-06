Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,293,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,710. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

