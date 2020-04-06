Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $23.54 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,208,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,876,493 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream accounts for about 1.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Antero Midstream worth $23,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,584,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $16,922,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NYSE AM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,592,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.00. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.