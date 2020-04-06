Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.41.

NYSE:WMT traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,915,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.15 and a 52 week high of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $338.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

