Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $62.24 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 354,620 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners comprises 4.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $62,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,912 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

PSXP traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $38.07. 418,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,313. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.31. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

