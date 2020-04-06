Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,294,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,888 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for 4.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $59,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,967,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,829. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.