Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $91.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,997.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,754,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $994.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,941.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,847.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

