Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184,010 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 1.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of ONEOK worth $24,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $273,719,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after buying an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 567,426 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 27,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,310.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,379,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.