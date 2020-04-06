Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 11,770 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc makes up 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. 5,651,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,133. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.