Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 162,242 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,242 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream makes up 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Equitrans Midstream worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 297.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 908,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 679,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 42.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200 in the last 90 days.

ETRN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. 5,582,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,789. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.