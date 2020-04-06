Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $4.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,080,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,318. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.