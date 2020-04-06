Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 67,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 79.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $11.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.33. The stock had a trading volume of 66,977,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,257.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

