Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,646 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,308,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,745,416. The company has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

