Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 322,776 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 322,776 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 1.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Western Midstream Partners worth $17,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 713,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.90. 8,470,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,438. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. Western Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane acquired 340,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

