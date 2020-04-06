Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 372,713 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,487,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 372,713 shares during the period. Genesis Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 6.92% of Genesis Energy worth $33,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,855. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $467.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $41,490.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,030.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conrad P. Albert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 200,157 shares of company stock worth $1,202,057. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

