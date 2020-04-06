Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BATRA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $8,495,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BATRA. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $35,472.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $129,692 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. 138,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $174.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

